Yasir Hussain’s anniversary message shows his love, fear of Iqra

The couple is celebrating their second wedding anniversary
Actor Yasir Hussain has written a heartfelt Instagram post for wife Iqra Aziz on their second wedding anniversary.
Sharing a picture from their wedding day, Yasir wrote, “Happy anniversary meri jaan @iiqraaziz. Only I know these two years went by … I mean I didn’t even realize”
He also used emojis to hint that he was a lion who has now become a cat. “All in your love my baby. You are a magician.”
Iqra Aziz also took to Instagram to wish her husband on their anniversary. “Happy 2nd Anniversary baby. Still happy and content with my decision of marrying you. I love you to the moon and …. I’ll come back you can stay there.”
Yasir and Iqra got married on December 28, 2019. In July, the couple welcomed their first son Kabir Hussain.