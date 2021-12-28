Yasir Hussain’s anniversary message shows his love, fear of Iqra

Actor Yasir Hussain has written a heartfelt Instagram post for wife Iqra Aziz on their second wedding anniversary.

Sharing a picture from their wedding day, Yasir wrote, “Happy anniversary meri jaan @iiqraaziz. Only I know these two years went by … I mean I didn’t even realize”

Source: Yasir Hussain/ Instagram

He also used emojis to hint that he was a lion who has now become a cat. “All in your love my baby. You are a magician.”

Iqra Aziz also took to Instagram to wish her husband on their anniversary. “Happy 2nd Anniversary baby. Still happy and content with my decision of marrying you. I love you to the moon and …. I’ll come back you can stay there.”

Source: Iqra Aziz/ Instagram

Yasir and Iqra got married on December 28, 2019. In July, the couple welcomed their first son Kabir Hussain.