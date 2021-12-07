Tuesday, December 7, 2021  | 2 Jamadilawal, 1443
Will Veena Malik marry again?

Spills the beans on past relationship and fitness regime

Posted: Dec 7, 2021
Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Veena Malik is in the news for her return to showbiz. But did she ever announce quitting it?

“You keep evolving,” Veena told SAMAA TV. “I never quit showbiz. But yes, I decided in 2013 that I wouldn’t take on projects that lacked substance.”

Veena hinted that she might marry again. “If at all, I’ll marry again and I would like to marry a religious person because one who has a fear of God does not hurt others.”

Veena dismissed rumours that she was living with her former husband Asad even after divorce. “After khula, when he ran off to Dubai with our children, he kept them at my house. I was bearing all their expenses because my children had nothing there.”

Veena spilled the beans on her relationship with former cricketer Mohammad Asif and her fitness regime as well. 

Veena Malik
 
