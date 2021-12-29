Wednesday, December 29, 2021  | 24 Jamadilawal, 1443
Why Salman refused to play coach in Chak De India

The reason has surprised fans

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Dec 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Instant Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chak De India was one of the super hit Bollywood films of 2007. But, it is not a common knowledge that the lead role was offered initially to another Khan, Salman Khan. 

Salman’s 2007 interview has resurfaced on the internet in which the star actor reveals the reasons for opting out of the film. 

In an interview to The Indian Express in 2007, he said, “I don’t regret not doing the film but I agree that my judgement about it was wrong.” 

Reportedly, Salman Khan had some issues with how the film ends. He thought that if the film shows India losing a match to Pakistan, it should also show India winning a match against Pakistan. 

He also had a problem with the title. His reason was that with “India” in the title, the fans in Pakistan and Bangladesh might feel bad. 

“That was not my genre at that point of time [in 2007]. It was more serious kind of film and I was doing more of a commercial kind of cinema which I am still doing,” he said in that interview. 

However, he admitted that his perception about the film was wrong which became the third highest grossing movie in India after Om Shanti Om and Welcome.

Salman Khan has been in the news recently after he was bit by a snake at his Panvel farmhouse. He was there to celebrate his 56th birthday. 

