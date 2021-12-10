Who’s going to be Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s neighbour?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have tied the knot after weeks of speculation and intense media coverage.

The reports of the couple’s wedding first started circulating in October and they all turned out to be true on Thursday when Katrina and Vicky exchanged wedding vows at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Jaipur, surrounded by family and close friends.

Katrina, like other Bollywood brides such as Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma, chose a red Sabyasachi lehenga for the big day. According to the designer, her veil paid tribute to Vicky’s Punjabi roots. She paired her ensemble with bespoke diamond jewellery by the same designer.

Vicky, on the other hand, was wearing an ivory sherwani with a silk kurta and churidar. He completed his look with a matching ornamented sehra and an embroidered shawl.

Katrina and Vicky have shared photos from the event themselves. There were reports that the couple sold their wedding telecast rights to Amazon Prime for INR800 million, but neither Katrina or Vicky nor their PR teams have confirmed these reports.

The photos have crossed eight million likes in just hours on Katrina’s Instagram profile.

A number of stars from both sides of the border congratulated the couple and wished them luck with their new journey. But what caught everyone’s attention was the Instagram story of Anushka Sharma.

“Congratulations to both of you beautiful people,” Anushka wrote, sharing a photo from the wedding. “Wishing you a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding. Also glad you are finally married so that you can now move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds.”

Photo: Instagram/Anushka Sharma

Katrina and Vicky are expected to move into a sea-facing apartment in the same building that houses Anushka and Virat Kohli. Before their wedding, Katrina lived with her sister and Vicky with his family in Andheri.

