Entertainment

Who is the most tweeted Bollywood actor of 2021?

Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra or Alia Bhatt?

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Dec 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

The year 2021 is coming to a close and Indian media is busy churning out celebrity rankings.

Bollywood has some of the most followed film stars in the world. Priyanka Chopra has over 71 million followers on Instagram, followed by Deepika Padukone with a following of 63 million. Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma have more than 57 million and 55 million followers, respectively.

But it is not just the social media accounts of these celebrities that have thousands of followers pouring in every month, but their names and films are tagged in equally great numbers on Twitter and Facebook as well.

According to a latest ranking, Sonu Sood has emerged as the most talked about male Bollywood star on Twitter. He overtook Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan. Sonu trended on social media throughout the year for his humanitarian efforts to raise funds during the pandemic.

But who is the most tweeted Bollywood lady in 2021?

It’s Alia Bhatt.

She has beaten Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma to become the most popular actor on Twitter in 2021. Priyanka Chopra comes second on the list, followed by Disha Patani, Deepika and Anushka. 

Alia Bhatt has several mega-films in her kitty. She will star in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s biographical crime drama Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Karan Johar’s Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani

Last week, a report by Indian media indicated that Virat Kohli’s tweet announcing his daughter’s birth with Anushka Sharma is the most liked tweet of 2021 with over 540,000 hearts and more than 50,000 retweets.

