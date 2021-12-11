Saturday, December 11, 2021  | 6 Jamadilawal, 1443
Udham Patakh will make you scream and laugh at once

Horror-comedy stars Hira Umer, Faizan Sheikh

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Dec 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

If you are looking for a mixture of horror and comedy on the big screen, Udham Patakh can make you scream and laugh at the same time.

Udham Patakh stars Faizan Sheikh and Hira Umer, who is marking her debut with the film.

Director Abu Aleeha has called Udham Patakh "Pakistan's first commercial zombie film". It premiered in Karachi on Friday.

What sets Udham Patakh apart and why should you watch it? Find out in our exclusive highlights from the premiere.

