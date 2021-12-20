Monday, December 20, 2021  | 15 Jamadilawal, 1443
Entertainment

Watch: Saba Qamar, Zahid Ahmed’s Ghabrana Nahi Hai action-packed teaser

It promises an action-packed journey

Posted: Dec 20, 2021
Photo: Screengrab/ YouTube

Trailer of Saba Qamar and Zahid Ahmed starrer Ghabrana Nahi Hai is out and it’s filled with action, romance and political drama.

Ghabrana Nahi Hai [do not worry] is something that Prime Minister Imran Khan often uses in his speeches.

The name has left people wondering if the movie is about Imran Khan and his government.

The 48-second teaser features Syed Jibran, Nayyer Ejaz, YouTuber Junaid Akram and news reporter Amin Hafeez.

The movie seems like a love triangle between Saba, Zahid and Jibran. It has some impressive action sequences with the trio. The action-packed teaser showcases Saba Qamar as an art performer and Zahid as a police officer.

The plot of the movie is unclear but we are excited to see the star-studded cast in action.

While talking to SAMAA Digital, producer Hassan Zia hinted the move has a blend of comedy too.

The movie is directed by Saqib Khan and, produced by Jamil Baig and Hassan Zia. The shooting was postponed due to coronavirus last year and was wrapped in February 2021.

The film is scheduled for release on Eidul-Fitr 2022.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and watch live on YouTube.

Saba Qamar Zahid Ahmed
 
