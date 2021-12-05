Watch Humayun Saeed, Faysal Quraishi’s crazy bhangra

This video is for you if you have never seen Humayun Saeed and Faysal Quraishi doing a bhangra on the same dance floor.

A video is doing the rounds showing celebrities shaking a leg to the hit song Sauda Khara Khara. Faysal can even teach you how to keep rocking the dance floor with a toddler in your arms.

Others who shook a leg to Sauda Khara Khara were Faizan Sheikh and Fahad Sheikh.

Many followers have shared the video on their profiles, calling Faysal Quraishi’s energy “amazing”.

You should check out this “James Bond” party if you are looking for a more formal celebrity affair. The event was held at the British Deputy High Commission in Karachi on Friday and was attended by a number of notable names, including Mehwish Hayat, Ahad Raza Mir and Senator Sherry Rehman.

