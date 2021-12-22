Wednesday, December 22, 2021  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1443
HOME > Entertainment

Watch: Hania Aamir turns Spider-man

She went to watch the movie with Kubra Khan

Posted: Dec 22, 2021
Posted: Dec 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago

Photo: Instagram/Hania Aamir

Hania Aamir’s latest video proves she couldn’t hold back from the Spider-man craze. 

Spider-man: No Way Home has been setting box records and its craze has swept cinemas in Pakistan too. The film, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya in the lead, has earned over $600 million worldwide since its release on December 17, 2021. It has become one of the biggest cinematic releases after the pandemic started.

Among the great numbers flocking to cinemas are several stars, including Hania Aamir and Kubra Khan. But in the latest video shared online, Hania appears to be a bit too excited for the movie and apparently couldn’t hold back from channeling her inner Spider-man.

She went to watch the film with Kubra Khan.

Hania has shared a photo from outside the cinema on Instagram as well.

Hania will be seen next in the drama serial Sang-e-Mah, which is Atif Aslam’s debut on television. It stars Kubra Khan too.

