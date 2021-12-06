Watch: Hamza Shahbaz singing at Junaid Safdar’s wedding

Junaid Safdar’s wedding festivities are in full swing in Lahore and it looks like PML-N leaders are all set to flaunt their singing skills on the big day.

Last week, Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar shared his valima invite on social media and confirmed the reports that his reception will be taking place in Lahore. His nikkah, attended by family and close friends, was held in London in August. Maryam couldn’t attend the ceremony as she has been on the no-fly list, and joined the gathering via video link from Lahore.

Junaid’s nikkah was one of the biggest and most anticipated weddings of the year. The event was held at London’s most expensive hotel, The Lanesborough, and made news not only for PTI workers who tried to disrupt the event, but for Junaid’s singing and his bride Ayesha Saif’s Sabyasachi bridal ensemble too.

Junaid’s valima invite features florals and a photo of the couple from their nikkah.

It is scheduled for December 17, but festivities have already kicked off at Jati Umra.

Two videos from what appears to be a family gathering are doing the rounds on social media. In one of them, Hamza Shahbaz, Shehbaz Sharif’s son and Maryam Nawaz’s paternal cousin, is singing Humein Tumse Pyar Kitna.

Mash’Allah .. beautiful voice .. beautiful faces ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9b56EKDufo — Silk Lodhi Khan 🦁 🇵🇰 🇬🇧 (@SilkLodhi) December 5, 2021

In another, the guests are grooving to Suhani Chandni Raatein.

Hamza Shahbaz in a ceremony of Junaid Safdar Valima preparation pic.twitter.com/vY2bbq1NQY — Shakeel Anwar (@Shakeel_2211) December 6, 2021

At his nikkah, Junaid Safdar had wowed everyone with his rendition of Kya Hua Tera Wada. Mehwish Hayat, Faisal Kapadia and Zoya Nasir were in awe of his singing.

Ayesha and Junaid reportedly know each other from their childhood and were seeing each other in London.

