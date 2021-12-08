Wednesday, December 8, 2021  | 3 Jamadilawal, 1443
Entertainment

Watch: Dananeer jamming with Hadiqa Kiani

They sang the popular song Janan

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Dec 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Dananeer

Dananeer just had a fan moment with Hadiqa Kiani.

2021 was the year of Dananeer Mobeen. Not only did she manage to bring Pakistan and India together to share a few laughs over her five-second pawri video, but also grabbed a lead role in Humayun Saeed and the ISPR’s cadet college drama Sinf-e-Aahan. She stars alongside Yumna Zaidi, Sajal Ali, Kubra Khan, Ramsha Khan, Syra Yousuf, and Sri Lankan actor Yehali Tashiya Kalidasa.

Dananeer has been receiving an overwhelming response from viewers for her portrayal of Syeda Sidra in the drama.

Despite being busy with her acting commitments, Dananeer’s followers are never short on entertaining videos on Instagram. From Attan dance at weddings to BTS from the sets of Sinf-e-Aahan, it is no big deal for Dananeer’s video to cross millions of views.

Her latest treat to followers is a jamming session with Hadiqa Kiani. They sang Hadiqa’s popular song Janan.

The video has crossed one million views on Instagram.

Hadiqa is currently starring in the drama serial Dobara. She made her television debut with Raqeeb Se earlier this year.  

Dananeer Hadiqa Kiani
 
