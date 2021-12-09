Thursday, December 9, 2021  | 4 Jamadilawal, 1443
Want Babar Azam’s phone number? Shadab Khan can help

He had a Q&A on Instagram

Posted: Dec 9, 2021
Posted: Dec 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

Shadab Khan just surprised his fans with a rare tell-all Q&A session on Instagram.

Shadab Khan is one of the most popular cricketers in Pakistan. He is famous not only for his brilliant bowling but for his looks too. Although he is not quite active on social media, his fans were in for a treat when they visited his Instagram stories today.

Shadab didn’t shy away from answering some cheeky questions and opened up on his childhood, marriage plans and, of course, fellow cricketers.

Babar Azam shadab khan
 
