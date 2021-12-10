Virat Kohli’s tweet becomes India’s most liked of 2021

Virat Kohli’s popularity is not just limited to the pitch but extends to social media too.

Virat is one of the most successful cricketers internationally and enjoys a celebrity status and massive social media following in India. In 2017, his wedding was one one of the biggest celebrity affairs.

Virat is married to Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and the two are counted among the most powerful couples in India. In January this year, they announced the birth of their first child, daughter Vamika. Virat had requested privacy for his family at the time.

According to rankings by Indian media, Virat’s announcement is the most-liked tweet of 2021 in India with over 540,000 hearts and more than 50,000 retweets.

Unlike other celebrity couples, Virat and Anushka choose to keep their daughter away from the paparazzi and have not shared a photo with a full view of Vamika’s face since her birth.

The family is reported to be in London these days. Anushka is producing a film titled Qala that will feature the late Irrfan Khan’s son Babil.

