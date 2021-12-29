Two to three: Faizan Sheikh, Maham Aamir welcome baby girl

Actors Faizan Sheikh and Maham Aamir welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Tuesday.

The duo shared the news on their respective Instagram accounts with the same caption and picture.

“We came to the hospital as two and now we have become three, MashaAllah,” they wrote. “Alhumdolilah blessed with a baby girl.”

The industry soon showered the family with wishes and congratulatory messages. Wajahat Rauf, Naveed Raza and Rabya Kulsoom were among the first few celebs who reacted to the pictures.

On December 2, the couple posted three pre-delivery pictures with a heartwarming message for friends and followers. Fahad and Maham shared the pregnancy news and said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to announce that we will very soon be joined with our bundle of joy,” they wrote, “Yes, you heard it right. Our family is about to get bigger by two feet.”

Both the actors had requested followers for special prayers.

“Happiness is increased when shared and like always, we seek your unconditional love, support and most of all your precious and countless prayers for our newest family member to come,” the post concluded.

The couple tied the knot in 2018.

Fahad Sheikh recently made his film debut with Hira Umer in Udham Patakh. The film is current running on the box office.

