Twitter on fire after overseas ‘Uncle’ calls Shazia Manzoor ‘auntie’

If you don’t know Shazia Manzoor just ensure you don’t let Twitter know this or you will learn about the music icon the hard way.

Chan Mere Makhna, Ghar Aja Soniya, Mitra, Batiyan Bujhai Rajhdi are some of the evergreen songs that defined the 1990s music scene in Pakistan. Shazia Manzoor was played on repeat in homes and on road trips, with listeners grooving and shaking a leg to her iconic Punjabi numbers.

But if you are wondering why she is a top trend on Twitter today, here’s a breakdown of what ensued when the newly married Uncle Asad based in the US not only let slip that he didn’t know Shazia Manzoor, but called her an “auntie” at his wedding!

“Imagine you’re tryna do your rukhsati but you get outside and see some auntie doing this at your car,” tweeted Asad Uncle. He shared a video showing Shazia Manzoor, all decked up, stepping out of a red Lamborghini and singing the hit Indian song Lamberghini by The Doorbeen.

Imagine you’re tryna do your rukhsati but you get outside & see some auntie doing this at your car 😭 pic.twitter.com/oNj5hld9uR — Asad Uncle (@ASUHHHDBLUH) November 30, 2021

No sooner had Uncle Asad posted Shazia Manzoor’s video with those words than a storm of rage and humour swept across his timeline.

Millennial vs Gen Z, Pakistanis vs overseas Pakistanis, Ignorance vs knowledge. We are not quite sure what to make of it.

Dude I’m so much disappointed by this. SHe is a dream to meet, how yummy her music is, how unique how impossible it is to find another Shazia manzoor.

Let me introduce her to everyone and let’s remember her glory. — Farzana Tabassum (@thefarzanatbsm) December 1, 2021

DID YOU JUST CALL SHAZIA MANZOOR SOME AUNTIE — Shazy 🇵🇰 (@thekidshazy) November 30, 2021

Some people commented that if they had Shazia Manzoor singing for them at their wedding they wouldn’t even say a word but be grateful to her.

This is THE MOST EMBARRASSING TWEET .

If Shazia Manzoor is at my rukhsati . The rukhsati can WAIT 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/DIqlA3wItF — Dua Syed (@syedadua786) December 2, 2021

1. Man I’d be delighted cause random happiness from a nicely sung song.

2. I’d be shocked and then honored cause it’s THE SHAZIA MANSOOR 😱😲😯😻😻😻😯😲😱 — Rubaya 🇵🇰 (@Rubaya54409629) December 1, 2021

God you really thought you did something 😩😩 how embarrassing — Sameen (@someaningless) December 1, 2021

I’d be hyped if shazia manzoor pulled up to my rukhsati like that https://t.co/ipxq4Pb1Qt — your mom 🍑 (@emaaaaannn) December 1, 2021

Others were, however, amused by the reactions to Uncle Asad’s tweet. They requested him to not delete it and keep the humour rolling in.

Bro please don’t delete this tweet ever!

The reactions here are just so epic 😂 (i am so sorry for being insensitive here; as mostly they are roasting you but it was fun read )



Really appreciate your naivety that triggered this trend. Have a bless day bro Also Congratulations — H. Rana M. Waleed (@HRanaMWaleed) December 1, 2021

A few even thanked Uncle Asad for making Shazia Manzoor a top trend in Pakistan. Uncle Asad appears to be monitoring every single comment under the tweet, given his quick responses to the ones that just couldn’t be missed. But he has requested people to keep schooling him too as he hasn’t learnt enough about Shazia Manzoor yet.

No no please continue quoting it tell me it’s Shazia Mansoor I haven’t learned that already from literally everyone else yet — Asad Uncle (@ASUHHHDBLUH) December 1, 2021

“I’d like to formally apologise to Pakistani Twitter for not knowing about Shazia Manzoor,” he said. “To make up for it, I’ll be making myself and my wife (who was also disappointed in me) listen to her music on repeat. I’ll get back to you all when I know her songs by heart.”

I’d like to formally apologize to pakistani twitter for not knowing about Shazia Mansoor. To make up for it, I’ll be making myself and my wife (who was also disappointed in me) listen to her music on repeat. I’ll get back to y’all when I know her songs by heart 😌 — Asad Uncle (@ASUHHHDBLUH) December 1, 2021

An epic demand came from those who aren’t too pleased with overseas Pakistanis being given voting rights. They think their rights are in “jeopardy” after the viral tweet.

Hah bhai itni mehnat se IK nei hum overseas Pakistanis ko voting rights dilvain aur aap ne aik hi tweet mein us mehnat ka bera gharq kar diya. 😂😂 — Arsalan Khan (@akkhan81) December 2, 2021

Calling SHAZIA MANZOOR a random aunty should be enough reason to take back right to vote from overseas Pakistanis. https://t.co/e7aTRlIL2b — Jason khan momoa (@Itsyourkhan) December 1, 2021

Some loved the way Asad Uncle was cancelled for not knowing Shazia Manzoor.

I love that THIS is how @ASUHHHDBLUH gets canceled on twitter https://t.co/P4npPKzX6e December 1, 2021

Before calling someone an auntie or uncle at your wedding, remember the person unknown to you can turn out to be a legendary performer to an entire nation. And you don’t want to start your marriage by rubbing social media the wrong way!

