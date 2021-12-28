Tuesday, December 28, 2021  | 23 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Tiger, snake both alive, says Salman Khan

A snake had bitten him thrice

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Screengab/ Genelia Deshmukh

Bollywood’s Salman Khan was bitten by a snake at his farmhouse on the outskirts of Mumbai on December 25. The latest update is that both the actor and the snake are doing fine.

The Tiger Zinda Hai star celebrated his 56th birthday at the farmhouse with his family on Monday where he interacted with the media. He updated the paparazzi about his health and said, “Tiger bhi zinda hai, saanp bhi zinda hai (Tiger and the snake are alive)”.

“A snake had entered the farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand,” he said. “I then grabbed it to release that is when it bit me thrice.”

It was kind of a poisonous snake, he claimed. The actor was taken to the hospital in Mumbai and was discharged Sunday morning. He then rejoined his family back at the farmhouse for the celebrations.

Birthday wishes for Bollywood’s “Bhaijaan” have been pouring in. Salman’s close friend Katrina Kaif wished him on her Instagram story and wrote: “Happiest birthday to u May all the love and light and brilliance you have [to] be with you forever.”

Actor Genelia Deshmukh posted a video of her and Salman Khan. The duo was dancing their hearts out.

“Happy Birthday to the man with the largest heart,” Genelia wrote. “May God bless you with loads of happiness, love and great health.”

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitterInstagram and watch live on YouTube.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Salman Khan
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Salman Khan updates on his health, Salman Khan Birthday, Salman Khan Birthday wishes, Salman Khan birthday party, salman khan birthday party in mumbai, salman khan snake
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Nadia Jamil, Sania Saeed's video takes you back 25 years
Nadia Jamil, Sania Saeed’s video takes you back 25 years
Tiger, snake both alive, says Salman Khan
Tiger, snake both alive, says Salman Khan
Spider-Man becomes first ‘pandemic era’ movie to hit $1b mark
Spider-Man becomes first ‘pandemic era’ movie to hit $1b mark
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.