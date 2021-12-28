Tiger, snake both alive, says Salman Khan

Bollywood’s Salman Khan was bitten by a snake at his farmhouse on the outskirts of Mumbai on December 25. The latest update is that both the actor and the snake are doing fine.

The Tiger Zinda Hai star celebrated his 56th birthday at the farmhouse with his family on Monday where he interacted with the media. He updated the paparazzi about his health and said, “Tiger bhi zinda hai, saanp bhi zinda hai (Tiger and the snake are alive)”.

“A snake had entered the farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand,” he said. “I then grabbed it to release that is when it bit me thrice.”

It was kind of a poisonous snake, he claimed. The actor was taken to the hospital in Mumbai and was discharged Sunday morning. He then rejoined his family back at the farmhouse for the celebrations.

Birthday wishes for Bollywood’s “Bhaijaan” have been pouring in. Salman’s close friend Katrina Kaif wished him on her Instagram story and wrote: “Happiest birthday to u May all the love and light and brilliance you have [to] be with you forever.”

Actor Genelia Deshmukh posted a video of her and Salman Khan. The duo was dancing their hearts out.

“Happy Birthday to the man with the largest heart,” Genelia wrote. “May God bless you with loads of happiness, love and great health.”

