Sushmita Sen applauds Zaid Ali’s Main Hoon Na re-enactment

He recreated Sushmita Sen’s entry in the film

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Dec 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: YouTube

Zaid Ali’s latest video has received approval from across the border.

Zaid is one of the most popular content creators from Pakistan and his videos gather millions of views on both Facebook and YouTube. His content is popular particularly for his humorous take on everyday problems in the desi households.

Although Zaid mostly shares and is known for his comic acts, he treated viewers to a rare recreation of a scene from a Bollywood film last week. The scene was former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen’s iconic entry in Farah Khan’s 2004 blockbuster Main Hoon Naa.

The film starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. Sushmita Sen played his college professor and Zayed Khan and Amrita Rao featured in supporting roles. It was Farah Khan’s first film as a director and went on to become one of the biggest films of the year.

After Zaid uploaded his re-enactment on Twitter, people started comparing the two scenes and reviewed Zaid’s performance. But what caught everyone’s attention was a screenshot that Zaid shared in his Instagram stories shortly afterwards. It was Sushmita Sen’s praise for the video.

“She liked the scene,” Zaid wrote with a teary-eyed emoji.

Zaid Ali has more than three million subscribers on YouTube and has bagged several accolades, including PISA and HUM awards, for his content. 

