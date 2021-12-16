Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi tackling fat shaming in Double XL

Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi’s next onscreen assignment is to tackle fat shaming and shut down the trolls.

Sonakshi and Huma announced Double XL through a video that features them narrating their experiences with trolls who, time and again, target the actors for their weight. Both Sonakshi and Huma had to shed several pounds before making their Bollywood debuts.

In the video shared on Instagram, Sonakshi and Sinha are unapologetically recounting some unpleasant experiences while enjoying burgers and drinks. Huma was called “too heavy to be a leading lady” and Sonakshi “Motakshi”. The two are, however, sportingly laughing off these rude comments.

“Are we fat shaming each other,” Sonakshi asks Huma.

“Of course,” says Huma. “People consider fat shaming a matter of pride in our country.”

The video ends with the two introducing their characters: two women from with contrasting personalities and backgrounds who are attacked for their weight.

Double XL has been directed by Satramm Ramani, and co-produced by Huma and her brother Saqib Saleem.

Sonakshi Sinha made her debut opposite Salman Khan with Dabangg in 2010. Huma Qureshi, on the other hand, entered Bollywood with crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012.

