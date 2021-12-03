SOC Films’ animated series to educate women about inheritance rights

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s SOC Films has released an animated series aimed at educating women about their inheritance rights in Pakistan.

The series, titled Inheritance Rights of Women According to Pakistani Law, has been produced in collaboration with The Legal Aid Society and National Commission on the Status of Women.

The first film Inheritance Laws examines how cultural values pose challenges to women in securing their inheritance in Pakistan. It has been released on YouTube.

The series comprises nine movies dubbed in eight regional languages.

According to a press release, SOC Films, LAS and NCSW’s objective is to educate women and enhance their knowledge of their fundamental rights and legal options through these films across communities.

Palvasha Shahab, adviser for the Legal Aid Society, has hoped that the project will encourage not only women, but their families too.

“It is alarming how many women are blatantly denied their inheritance, their dower and marital property, their share in their families’ agricultural income, the right to rent property on fair terms and while independent of any male members, or even a place in their family’s NADRA records,” said Palvasha.

SOC Films will promote the series through mobile-cinema tour and screening at schools, colleges and universities.

“We hope that this initiative, taken with the support of NCSW and in collaboration with SOC Films, will allow us to create awareness and make these issues part of the mainstream public discourse,” Palvasha added.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram





