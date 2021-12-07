Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza set for India-Pakistan OTT debut

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza are all set to host icons from both sides of the border on their web show titled Mirza Malik Show.

Sania and Shoaib are among the most successful power couples in sports and are popular on both sides of the border. They have a combined Instagram following of more than 10 million and recently launched a perfume in Karachi.

And here’s some good news for those who don’t get to watch more of Sania and Shoaib together. Although there isn’t a dearth of entertaining content on Sania’s Instagram profile, the couple hosting a show of their own and that too on an OTT platform is a whole different treat for their followers.

They held a press conference in Dubai and opened up on what makes their show different and why they took on the project.

“People who will watch this one-hour show should feel excited and be in a good mood,” said Sania. “The Kapil Sharma Show is a great show and everybody laughs and everybody is happy. Obviously ours is not that but I think we are humorous and can bring in that element.”

Shoaib and Sania are interested in doing new things together and like to take on challenges, they added.

The show will be shot in Dubai, which Sania called a “perfect middle ground” for celebrity guests from both Pakistan and India. Mirza Malik Show will be streamed on UrduFlix.

According to Shoaib, he will not face any challenges while hosting as he already knows most people he and Sania will be interviewing. Sania, on the other hand, promised that the show will be full of excitement because the audience is attracted towards celebrities from both sides of the border.

Shoaib and Sania were married in 2010. They welcomed their son Izhaan Mirza Malik in 2018.

