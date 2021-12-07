Tuesday, December 7, 2021  | 2 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza set for India-Pakistan OTT debut

It will premiere on UrduFlix

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago

Photo: File

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza are all set to host icons from both sides of the border on their web show titled Mirza Malik Show.

Sania and Shoaib are among the most successful power couples in sports and are popular on both sides of the border. They have a combined Instagram following of more than 10 million and recently launched a perfume in Karachi.

And here’s some good news for those who don’t get to watch more of Sania and Shoaib together. Although there isn’t a dearth of entertaining content on Sania’s Instagram profile, the couple hosting a show of their own and that too on an OTT platform is a whole different treat for their followers.

They held a press conference in Dubai and opened up on what makes their show different and why they took on the project.

“People who will watch this one-hour show should feel excited and be in a good mood,” said Sania. “The Kapil Sharma Show is a great show and everybody laughs and everybody is happy. Obviously ours is not that but I think we are humorous and can bring in that element.”

Shoaib and Sania are interested in doing new things together and like to take on challenges, they added.

The show will be shot in Dubai, which Sania called a “perfect middle ground” for celebrity guests from both Pakistan and India. Mirza Malik Show will be streamed on UrduFlix. 

According to Shoaib, he will not face any challenges while hosting as he already knows most people he and Sania will be interviewing. Sania, on the other hand, promised that the show will be full of excitement because the audience is attracted towards celebrities from both sides of the border.

 
 
 

Shoaib and Sania were married in 2010. They welcomed their son Izhaan Mirza Malik in 2018.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram


FaceBook WhatsApp
Mirza Malik Show
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
shoaib malik, sania mirza, ott show, mirza malik show
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sania Mirza has a bone to pick with Babar Azam
Sania Mirza has a bone to pick with Babar Azam
Ayeza Khan hangs out with Ertugrul star
Ayeza Khan hangs out with Ertugrul star
Watch: Hamza Shahbaz singing at Junaid Safdar’s wedding
Watch: Hamza Shahbaz singing at Junaid Safdar’s wedding
Jacqueline Fernandez detained at airport after photo leak
Jacqueline Fernandez detained at airport after photo leak
Inside Fawad Khan’s star-studded birthday bash at sea
Inside Fawad Khan’s star-studded birthday bash at sea
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal receive ‘whopping’ offer for wedding video
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal receive ‘whopping’ offer for wedding video
Aima Baig’s dream comes true
Aima Baig’s dream comes true
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza set for India-Pakistan OTT debut
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza set for India-Pakistan OTT debut
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.