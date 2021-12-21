Shilpa Shetty’s husband breaks silence on porn case

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra has finally commented on the highly publicised pornography controversy against him that surfaced in July.

Raj Kundra was arrested on charges of producing and distributing adult content. He used to send porn to foreign companies through a file-sharing service and it was then uploaded to several apps to evade Indian law, according to the police investigation.

Following Raj’s arrest, Shilpa Shetty distanced herself from the media given the intense scrutiny but released a statement on Twitter a few days later, calling for an end to what she called a “media trial”.

After staying in jail for two months, Raj was granted bail in September. Throughout the controversy, reports were circulating that Shilpa was planning separation from Raj. However, the couple made their first public appearance at a temple and laid these rumours to rest.

Now, for the first time since his arrest, Raj has broken his silence over the controversy by denying any involvement in pornography.

“I would like to start by stating that I have never been involved in the production and distribution of pornography ever in my life,” said Raj. “This whole episode has been nothing but a witch hunt.”

Raj remarked that his arrest caused him and his family “a lot of pain”.

“To set the record straight, I do not hide my face in shame, but wish that privacy was not invaded anymore with this continued media trial,” Raj said. “My priority has been my family.”

Since Raj’s arrest, Shilpa’s name has emerged in two fraud cases. In August, she and her mother Sunanda were booked for fraud related to Shilpa’s wellness fitness chain IOSIS Wellness. In November, Shilpa and Raj were booked in a cheating case again.

