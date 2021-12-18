Sarmad Khoosat’s Zindagi Tamasha gets release date

It was banned from screening last year

The trailer for Sarmad Khoosat’s Zindagi Tamasha has been re-released on YouTube with a new date for screening across Pakistan.

The award-winning film was written by Nirmal Bano and stars Arif Hassan, Samiya Mumtaz, Eman Suleman and Ali Kureshi.

“Zindagi Tamasha (Circus of Life) is an intimate portrait of a family as well as a scorching political commentary on the little gods on this earth who police private passions,” reads the description on Sarmad’s YouTube channel.

Zindagi Tamasha tells the story of a naat khwan named Rahat Khawaja (Arif Hassan) and his family, who find themselves ostracised when a dance video of Khawaja becomes public. Even his own daughter Sadaf (Eman Suleman) is ashamed of him after the video goes viral.

Zindagi Tamasha was banned from screening in Pakistan following objections from the TLP last year. However, it went on to bag several international awards. In March 2021, Zindagi Tamasha received the Snow Leopard awards for Best Actor (Arif Hassan) and Best Film.

In November 2020, the film was selected for Oscar consideration for the International Feature Film Award category by the Pakistan Committee, but couldn’t make it to the shortlist.

In October 2019, it won the prestigious Kim Ji-Seok Award at the Busan International Film Festival in South Korea.

To know what lies were propagated against the film, read Myths about Zindagi Tamasha by writer Mohammed Hanif.

