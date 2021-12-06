Monday, December 6, 2021  | 30 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Sania Mirza has a bone to pick with Babar Azam

An old video is doing the rounds again

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

Someone has dug up an old Instagram session of Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza and it will leave you amused. 

Sania Mirza is the most popular bhabhi in Pakistan. She is famous not only for being all-rounder Shoaib Malik’s wife, but for her social media content too. Sania and Shoaib’s son Izhaan Mirza Malik is already a celebrity at age four with over 100,000 followers on Instagram and his account is managed by Sania herself. It features fun TikToks, dance videos and more.

Last week, the couple appeared on Ahsan Khan’s talk show Time Out with Ahsan Khan. Shoaib and Sania don’t usually grace talk shows, but when they do they ensure viewers get wholesome entertainment. 

An old Instagram session between Sania and Shoaib is doing the rounds on social media again. It is Sania’s response to Shoaib’s question about her favourite cricketer that is worth checking out.

“Your favourite cricketer and why?” says Shoaib.

“Only cricket skills, right,” Sania says and goes on to name Babar Azam. But it doesn’t stop there.

“Remember what Babar said?” Shoaib Malik grins from ear to ear.

“Ya, even though I’m not his favourite bhabhi,” says Sania, rolling her eyes. “Khane hamare sath, chai hamare sath, raat raat bhar khatirdari karo, hamare ghar mein sona uthna but hum favourite nahin hain.” (He has meals with us, we serve him, he stays at our home and I’m still not his favourite bhabhi).

Much to Shoaib’s amusement, Sania emphasises that Babar is her favourite “only as a cricketer”.

Sania was referring to Shoaib’s Instagram session with Babar in which he had named former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed’s wife his “favourite bhabhi”.

Shoaib and Sania are soon going to have their own web show on UrduFlix as well.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

FaceBook WhatsApp
Babar Azam sania mirza
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
sania mirza, babar azam
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Ayeza Khan hangs out with Ertugrul star
Ayeza Khan hangs out with Ertugrul star
Jacqueline Fernandez detained at airport after photo leak
Jacqueline Fernandez detained at airport after photo leak
Watch: Hamza Shahbaz singing at Junaid Safdar’s wedding
Watch: Hamza Shahbaz singing at Junaid Safdar’s wedding
Inside Fawad Khan’s star-studded birthday bash at sea
Inside Fawad Khan’s star-studded birthday bash at sea
Sania Mirza has a bone to pick with Babar Azam
Sania Mirza has a bone to pick with Babar Azam
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.