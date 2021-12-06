Sania Mirza has a bone to pick with Babar Azam

Someone has dug up an old Instagram session of Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza and it will leave you amused.

Sania Mirza is the most popular bhabhi in Pakistan. She is famous not only for being all-rounder Shoaib Malik’s wife, but for her social media content too. Sania and Shoaib’s son Izhaan Mirza Malik is already a celebrity at age four with over 100,000 followers on Instagram and his account is managed by Sania herself. It features fun TikToks, dance videos and more.

Last week, the couple appeared on Ahsan Khan’s talk show Time Out with Ahsan Khan. Shoaib and Sania don’t usually grace talk shows, but when they do they ensure viewers get wholesome entertainment.

An old Instagram session between Sania and Shoaib is doing the rounds on social media again. It is Sania’s response to Shoaib’s question about her favourite cricketer that is worth checking out.

“Your favourite cricketer and why?” says Shoaib.

“Only cricket skills, right,” Sania says and goes on to name Babar Azam. But it doesn’t stop there.

“Remember what Babar said?” Shoaib Malik grins from ear to ear.

“Ya, even though I’m not his favourite bhabhi,” says Sania, rolling her eyes. “Khane hamare sath, chai hamare sath, raat raat bhar khatirdari karo, hamare ghar mein sona uthna but hum favourite nahin hain.” (He has meals with us, we serve him, he stays at our home and I’m still not his favourite bhabhi).

Much to Shoaib’s amusement, Sania emphasises that Babar is her favourite “only as a cricketer”.

Sania was referring to Shoaib’s Instagram session with Babar in which he had named former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed’s wife his “favourite bhabhi”.

Shoaib and Sania are soon going to have their own web show on UrduFlix as well.

