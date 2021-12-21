Tuesday, December 21, 2021  | 16 Jamadilawal, 1443
Entertainment

Salman Khan confirms sequel to Bajrangi Bhaijaan

It was the biggest hit of 2015

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 21, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: YouTube

Salman Khan has confirmed that he will be starring in a sequel to his 2015 blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

The film, directed by Kabir Khan, starred Salman, Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and then child star Harshaali Malhotra. Bajrangi Bhaijaan was equally popular upon release in Pakistan for touching upon cultural and political tensions between Pakistan and India. 

The film went on to become a blockbuster and emerged as the biggest hit of 2015. It propelled Nawazuddin Siddiqui into the limelight, particularly for recreating Pakistani reporter Chand Nawaz’s viral video. 

Salman announced the sequel at a promotional event for an upcoming film RRR. Kabir Khan, however, will not be returning to Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, which will be directed by RRR’s director SS Rajamouli.

“I have a strong relationship with Rajamouli and his father, as he wrote Bajrangi Bhaijaan and soon we will be working together again for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2,” said Salman.

According to Kabir Khan, the sequel’s script is not ready yet. 

The story of Bajrangi Bhaijaan revolves around Munni (Harshaali) who cannot speak and is rescued by Bajrangi (Salman Khan) when she is lost in India. He crosses the border to reunite Munni with her family in Pakistan, risking his own life. 

Bajrangi Bhaijaan is one of Salman’s biggest hits. It crossed INR3 billion at the domestic box office and over INR9 billion worldwide.

bajrangi bhaijaan, salman khan, bajrangi sequel
 

