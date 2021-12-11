Saturday, December 11, 2021  | 6 Jamadilawal, 1443
Salman Khan burns up the dance floor in Saudi Arabia

Shilpa Shetty is part of Da-Bangg tour

Posted: Dec 11, 2021
Posted: Dec 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago

Photo: Twitter

Bollywood stars are setting the stage on fire at Riyadh Season 2021 in Saudi Arabia.

Shilpa Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ayush Sharma, Sohail Khan, Sunil Grover, Guru Randhawa and others are part of Salman Khan’s Da-Bangg tour in Saudi Arabia. They will perform comic acts, dance and hit songs at the live concert.

Salman, during a media talk on Friday, expressed gratitude to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for inviting Bollywood stars and giving them the opportunity to hold a grand event.

“We from our side promise that we will come here more often, we will do our best to entertain you, we will get our movies here, we will get our concerts here, we will give you my kind of entertainment, good, clean, enjoyable entertainment,” was what Salman promised Riyadh.

Photos and videos from Salman Khan’s electrifying performances are doing the rounds on social media. He performed with Shilpa Shetty to an audience of more than 80,000 people.

Salman performed to popular songs such as Oh Oh Jane Jana and Joote De Do Paise Le Lo.

In October, American rapper Pitbull performed at the opening concert at Riyadh Season. The arts and culture festival will run for the next three months. It is being organised by the General Entertainment Authority with 7,500 events planned across Riyadh, ranging from music, sports, arts to food.

There will be 70 concerts featuring regional artists and six acts with international performers. The mega event is part of Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman’s Vision 2030.

Riyadh Season will end in March 2022.

