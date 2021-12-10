Sajal ranks high on British publication’s top Asian performers list

British Publication Eastern Eye has released its list of top 50 Asian celebrities and it has plenty of names from Pakistan.

The 50 Asian celebrities in the World list includes icons from Hollywood, television, social media, music and literature who made an impact on the media industry with their work. Indian actor Prabhas ranks number one for having a “massive transformative effect on Indian media”.

From Pakistan, Sajal Ali is the highest placed performer at number seven. Besides delivering several popular drama serials, Sajal made news for being roped in for Jemima Khan’s upcoming What’s Love Got to Do with It. The film will feature an ensemble cast of Shabana Azmi, Emma Thompson, Lily James and others.

Sajal starred in the web series Dhoop ki Deewar for Indian streaming platform ZEE5 as well. The series was written by Umera Ahmed and revolved around two torn lovers amid rising tensions between Pakistan and India.

Sajal responded to the ranking by saying that she feels honoured to be among top 10 performers and that she continued working hard despite the pandemic raging on.

“As we inch closer to 2022, I would like to take this moment to reiterate my commitment towards my craft and would like to assure my fans around the world there are more exciting projects to witness in 2022,” said Sajal.

In October, Sajal was awarded at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers night. She is starring in ISPR and Humayun Saeed’s continuing cadet college drama Sinf-e-Aahan as well.

British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed takes the second spot. This year he became the first Muslim ever to win a Best Actor nomination at the Oscars, and spoke out against “stereotypical and villainous” depiction of minorities in Hollywood. Riz has called for a better and appropriate portrayal of Muslims in film.

Hadiqa Kiani ranks 30th, Yumna Zaidi 35th and Bilal Abbas Khan 39th. Priyanka Chopra and playback singer Shreya Ghoshal have bagged top spots too.

