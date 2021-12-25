Resolution on royalties for artists submitted in Senate

PTI Senator Faisal Javed has some good news for the film and TV industry of Pakistan. Celebrities may finally get what they want — royalties for the re-runs of their dramas.

On December 24, the leader revealed that a resolution on royalties for artists have been submitted in the Senate.

“Cognisant of the fact that the artists from [the] entertainment industry have been facing the issue of rightful and just royalties for a long time, [an issue that is] tantamount to misuse of copyrights, [we have] submitted a resolution in the Senate of Pakistan regarding royalties for artists,” Javed tweeted.

Cognizant of the fact that the artists from entertainment industry have been facing the issue of rightful and just royalties for a long time that tantamount to misuse of copyrights- submitted a resolution in the Senate of Pakistan regarding #RoyaltiesForArtists — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) December 24, 2021

He added that the objective of the resolution is to empower the Copyright Board to fix the royalties for licensing and assignment of work and ensure the payments to the artists whenever their work is used in any mode.

Javed’s tweet brightened the day for a number of artists in the country.

Actor-writer Vasay Chaudhry said it was “high time” a law was passed on the matter.

Hight time and I Seriously hope that you succeed.#RoyaltiesForArtists https://t.co/UnbIjjykNe — vasay chaudhry (@vasaych) December 24, 2021

Meanwhile, actor Sajid Hasan called the resolution a “great initiative”.

Great initiative for the working artistes community .. well done https://t.co/kw7lgQi0dc — Syed Sajid Hasan (@saiyidsajidshah) December 24, 2021

This is a solid start in the legislature… for the preservation of our culture and arts, preserve our artists – support this #RoyaltiesForArtists https://t.co/nok900HIdO — Omair Rana (@omairana) December 24, 2021

This is great progress! 👍🏼 I hope we pass this soon so the artists of Pakistan can finally get their residual dues for the re-airing or repeat telecasts of their work. 🇵🇰 #royaltiesforartists https://t.co/9AsSWmCHIP — Hira Tareen (@HiraTareen) December 24, 2021

The debate on royalties heated up after TV later actor Naila Jafry, who was suffering from cancer, uploaded a video showing her asking channels to pay her dues for re-airing her work. Actors, including Yasir Hussain, Mikaal Zulfiqar, and Ushna Shah, came out in Naila’s support and called for laws to protect artists and their rights.

Consequently, Javed said that he was holding discussions with all stakeholders and working on a comprehensive bill to address the problems being faced by Pakistani artists.

In the west, actors make a decent living by earning royalties, referred to as “residuals” in the television industry. According to a report, stars of the 1990’s hit sitcom Friends received roughly $10,000 an episode for reruns.