Ranveer Singh promises ‘special moment’ for Pakistanis in 83

Ranveer Singh has kicked off promotions for his upcoming sports film 83.

The film stars Ranveer as the former cricketer Kapil Dev and is based on India’s 1983 World Cup win. Deepika Padukone will be playing Kapil Dev’s wife Roma.

Earlier this week, the real-life star couple closed the Red Sea International Film Festival, first of its kind in Saudi Arabia, with a premiere of 83. The festival opened in Jeddah on December 6 and concluded on December 15, 2021.

A grand promotion of the film was held in Dubai as well, with Burj Khalifa lighting up with the trailer. Deepika and Ranveer were spotted holding each other’s hands as they watched 83 flash on one of the tallest buildings in the world.

Ranveer and Deepika then held a press conference during which Ranveer promised there’s going to be a special moment in the film for Pakistanis.

“There’s a very special moment that will make you really happy as a Pakistani,” Ranveer said. “I won’t give it away, but in a few days you will watch the film and then you will remember me.”

83 will be released on December 24, 2021.

