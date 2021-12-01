PTI leaders review Sajal, Bilal Abbas’ Khel Khel Mein

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Senator Faisal Javed Khan can help you if you’re looking for reviews on Sajal Ali and Bilal Abbas’ latest release Khel Khel Mein before watching it.

Khel Khel Mein was released in cinemas on November 19. It was one of the most anticipated movies of the year and brings Sajal and Bilal together on the big screen for the first time.

Khel Khel Mein is the first local film to be released in Pakistan after the pandemic started. According to director Nabeel Qureshi, the film “touches on a sensitive topic on mistrust between Pakistan and Bangladesh post-Dhaka fallout”.

The story revolves around a group of students who perform a historical play at their college.

Khel Khel Mein had a grand premiere in Karachi. Sheheryar Munawar, Urwa Hocane, Samina Ahmed, Nida Yasir, Nadia Khan, Shaista Lodhi, Mansha Pasha and Jibran Nasir, Fahad Mustafa, and others attended the star-studded event.

After celebrities, the film was screened for big names from politics too. Fawad Chaudhry, Faisal Javed Khan and Dr Arif Alvi were spotted at the screening organised by the information ministry in Islamabad.

“What an honour for all the cast and crew of Khel Khel Mein to have a special screening for President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi,” Nabeel Qureshi wrote, sharing photos from the event.

Fawad Hussain shared his thoughts about the movie on Twitter and lauded the team for “handling a complex topic sensitively”.

1971 کے سانحہ کے پس منظر میں بننے والی فضاء علی کی فلم کھیل کھیل کا پریمیر دیکھا سقوط ڈھاکہ کے نتیجے میں جس انسانی المیے نے جنم لیا اس پر بہت کم کام ہوا ہے ساری ٹیم انتہائ مبارک کی مستحق ہے کہ انھوں نے انتہائ مشکل موضوع کو بہت سنبھال کے چلایا، یہ فلم ضرور دیکھیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 29, 2021

Faisal Javed Khan called Khel Khel Mein a movie that “befittingly negates the series of grand lies and eliminates misunderstandings created via propaganda”.

1/2 #KhelKhelMein the movie that befittingly negates the series of grand lies & eliminates misunderstandings & mistrust created via false propaganda by the conspirator & plotter of the division of Pak. It’s a must watch especially for the youth to know the true history.. — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) November 30, 2021

Khel Khel Mein has been produced under Filmwala Pictures by Fizza Ali Meerza and Nabeel himself. Sajal and Bilal had announced the movie in February this year.

The shoot was wrapped in July.

