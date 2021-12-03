Friday, December 3, 2021  | 27 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Peechay tou Dekho set to give you chills this winter

Comedy horror stars Yasir Hussain

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
Posted: Dec 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago

Yasir Hussain’s Peechay tou Dekho fits the bill if you are looking for a mix of horror and comedy on the big screen.

Peechay to Dekho, directed by Atif Ali, revolves around two friends who visit a haunted house out of curiosity. The movie stars Yasir Hussain, Aadi Adyeal Amjad, Waqar Hussain, Sarah Ali Khan, Junaid Akhtar, Amir Qureshi, Malik Raza, Sharique Mehmood, Asghar Khoso, Yasir Taj and others.  

Peechay you Dekho has been written by Atif Ali, Mounam Majid and Muhammad Yasir.

A release date will be announced soon.

SAMAA Digital had a little gupshup with the cast about their own spooky experiences, why audience should watch the film and what makes it a wholesome entertainment package. 

Peechay tou Dekho
 
