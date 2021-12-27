Monday, December 27, 2021  | 22 Jamadilawal, 1443
Nadia Jamil, Sania Saeed’s video takes you back 25 years

Both celebrate their friendship, loyalty and trust

SAMAA |
Actors Nadia Jamil and Sania Saeed had a special reunion in Lahore and they celebrated it by bringing back memories of their 25-year-old TV drama Putli Ghar. 

Nadia posted a video on Twitter in which she recited Mian Muhammad Baksh’s poem Mali Da Kam with Sania. 

“Before I left Lahore last week, Sania Saeed & I sang Mian Mohammad Bakhsh’s kalaam again, under a moonlit sky. And it reinforced for me, the importance of friendship, loyalty, trust & growing together. Not giving up on each other. Learning from each other & loving each other,” she wrote in the tweet 

Mian Muhammad Bakhsh was a famous Punjabi sufi and poet of the nineteenth century. 

Jamil also shared a snippet from Putli Ghar in which she and Sania recited the same poem. It was aired in 1996. 

