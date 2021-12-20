Mushk Kaleem winds up wedding with glorious reception

Mushk Kaleem’s wedding came to an end with a glorious valima attended by family and close friends.

The supermodel announced her wedding last month by sharing the invite and complete schedule for festivities on Instagram. She has tied the knot with her fiancé Nadir Zia.

Mushk’s festivities were a departure from other celebrity weddings stretching over weeks. She first exchanged wedding vows with Nadir in a private nikkah and then danced her heart out with him at what she called a “Nikk-endi”.

Photo: Instagram

She wore a ravishing crimson outfit by Sania Maskatiya at her baraat and Nadir chose a classic black suit.

At her valima, Mushk stunned in a white ensemble.

Photo: Instagram

Mushk Kaleem is one of the most recognisable faces in fashion with plenty of accolades in her kitty. In October, she was named Best Female Model at the 20th Lux Style Awards.

