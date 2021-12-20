Munawar Faruqui returning to stage days after quitting comedy

Indian comic Munawar Faruqui has announced shows in Kolkata days after quitting stand-up comedy.

The year 2021 had been a tough one for Munawar Faruqui. On January 2, the comedian was arrested on the allegations that he made insensitive remarks about Hindu gods on the stage.

Munawar struggled to book venues for his shows after the controversy and faced constant threats from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Between October and November, Munawar claimed, 12 of his shows were cancelled across India as the hosts and organisers feared the venues being vandalised. On November 27, Munawar posted what looked like a farewell to comedy.

“This is the end,” he had written. “Good bye! I am done.”

Later, the Bengaluru police confirmed that they had indeed denied Munawar permission to stage shows as he was a “controversial” figure.

But now it looks like the comedian has finally been granted permission to hold shows. He has even shared a link to book tickets for his two-hour act titled, Dhandho, which was instantly sold out. It will take place on January 16, 2021, in Kolkata.

His last show to be cancelled had already sold more than 600 tickets.

Munawar has more than one million subscribers on YouTube. He is counted among India’s most popular stand-up comedians.

