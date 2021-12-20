Monday, December 20, 2021  | 15 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Munawar Faruqui returning to stage days after quitting comedy

He'd given up after 12 of shows were cancelled

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago

Photo: Twitter

Indian comic Munawar Faruqui has announced shows in Kolkata days after quitting stand-up comedy.

The year 2021 had been a tough one for Munawar Faruqui. On January 2, the comedian was arrested on the allegations that he made insensitive remarks about Hindu gods on the stage.

Munawar struggled to book venues for his shows after the controversy and faced constant threats from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. 

Between October and November, Munawar claimed, 12 of his shows were cancelled across India as the hosts and organisers feared the venues being vandalised. On November 27, Munawar posted what looked like a farewell to comedy. 

“This is the end,” he had written. “Good bye! I am done.”

Later, the Bengaluru police confirmed that they had indeed denied Munawar permission to stage shows as he was a “controversial” figure.

But now it looks like the comedian has finally been granted permission to hold shows. He has even shared a link to book tickets for his two-hour act titled, Dhandho, which was instantly sold out. It will take place on January 16, 2021, in Kolkata.

His last show to be cancelled had already sold more than 600 tickets.

Munawar has more than one million subscribers on YouTube. He is counted among India’s most popular stand-up comedians. 

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitterInstagram and watch live on YouTube

FaceBook WhatsApp
comedy Munawar Faruqui
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
munawar faruqui, stand-up comedy, munawar faruqui controversy
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Ayesha Omar shuts down mean comment on viral dance video
Ayesha Omar shuts down mean comment on viral dance video
Mawra Hocane shares her ‘100-year-old’ photo
Mawra Hocane shares her ‘100-year-old’ photo
Sushmita Sen applauds Zaid Ali’s Main Hoon Na re-enactment
Sushmita Sen applauds Zaid Ali’s Main Hoon Na re-enactment
Munawar Faruqui returning to stage days after quitting comedy
Munawar Faruqui returning to stage days after quitting comedy
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.