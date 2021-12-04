Saturday, December 4, 2021  | 28 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Mehwish Hayat, Sherry Rehman shine at ‘James Bond’ party

Star-studded event was held in Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Dec 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Instagram

If you want to see top names from entertainment and politics under one roof just head over to the “James Bond” party.

The star-studded event was organised at the British Deputy High Commission in Karachi on Friday. It was attended by a number of celebrities and politicians, including Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, Amna Ilyas, Ahad Raza Mir and Senator Sherry Rehman.

James bond party in Karachi
Photo: Instagram/DIVA
James bond party in Karachi
Photo: Instagram/DIVA
James bond party in Karachi
Photo: Instagram/DIVA
James bond party in Karachi
Photo: Instagram/DIVA
James bond party in Karachi
Photo: Instagram/DIVA
Photo: Instagram/DIVA

Photos and videos from the event are doing the rounds on Instagram. Followers particularly praised Mehwish Hayat’s attire and styling. 

Imran Ashraf, Ahad Raza Mir, Sana Safinaz and Adnan Siddiqui were in attendance as well. Many celebrities have shared glimpses from the event in their Instagram stories.

James Bond Party Karachi
 
james bond party karachi, james bond british deputy high commission karachi
 

