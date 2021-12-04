Mehwish Hayat, Sherry Rehman shine at ‘James Bond’ party

If you want to see top names from entertainment and politics under one roof just head over to the “James Bond” party.

The star-studded event was organised at the British Deputy High Commission in Karachi on Friday. It was attended by a number of celebrities and politicians, including Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, Amna Ilyas, Ahad Raza Mir and Senator Sherry Rehman.

Photo: Instagram/DIVA

Photos and videos from the event are doing the rounds on Instagram. Followers particularly praised Mehwish Hayat’s attire and styling.

Imran Ashraf, Ahad Raza Mir, Sana Safinaz and Adnan Siddiqui were in attendance as well. Many celebrities have shared glimpses from the event in their Instagram stories.

