Maya Ali named among Filmfare’s ‘most influential women’

Maya Ali couldn’t have closed 2021 with a better achievement.

Maya is known for playing the lead in both popular dramas and hit films and is among the most followed performers in Pakistan. In October, she was awarded at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night.

The star-studded event was held in Dubai and was attended by top names from entertainment, music and fashion from both Pakistan and India.

Maya joined the few Pakistani celebrities, including Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir, who were honoured by Filmfare.

After receiving the award, Maya has been named among the Most Influential Women 2021 by the publication. She has shared a short clip of the magazine and expressed gratitude for the honour.

“It’s an honour to be representing your country everyday on the screen but this feature in the Filmfare Middle East coffee table book is even more special,” Maya wrote, sharing the cover. “I want to thank all of you for your unflinching love and support.”

Maya’s fans celebrated her achievement in the comments sections and posted hearts.

Maya is best known for starring in drama serials Diyar e Dil and Mann Mayal. She featured opposite Ali Zafar in the 2018 hit film Teefa in Trouble.

A number of Pakistanis, including Malala Yousafzai, made it to international publications in 2021.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and watch live on YouTube.





