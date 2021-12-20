Monday, December 20, 2021  | 15 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Mawra Hocane shares her ‘100-year-old’ photo

Looks back on her early days in showbiz

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago

Photo: Instagram/Mawra Hocane

Mawra Hocane has treated fans to a photo from her early days in entertainment.

Mawra is one of the most popular celebrities on social media and her Instagram following only proves it. She always has something exciting lined up for her seven million followers, be it collaborations with her star sister Uwra Hocane or hangouts with other celebrities, including Ameer Gilani.

Mawra has not only starred in a number of popular dramas but has played the lead in Bollywood too. In 2016, she featured in the romantic tragedy Sanam Teri Kasam.

After successful dramas, Mawra ventured into film with Jawani Phir Nahin Ani 2. But before bagging roles that made her one of the leading faces in television, Mawra worked as a VJ.

She has shared a photo from her early days and wondered how young she was when she started out.

“Hundred years ago… God!!!” wrote Mawra. “I must be 15 here.”

Mawra Hocane's old photo
Photo: Instagram/Mawra Hocane

She expressed gratitude for her achievements as well.

Mawra and her sister Urwa are among the most popular celebrity sisters alongside Minal and Aiman Khan, Sajal and Saboor Aly. 

She is starring in the continuing Qissa Meherbano Ka with Ahsan Khan, Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz and Mashal Khan.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitterInstagram and watch live on YouTube

FaceBook WhatsApp
Instagram Mawra Hocane
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
mawra hocane, mawra hocane new photo, mawra hocane instagram
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Ayesha Omar shuts down mean comment on viral dance video
Ayesha Omar shuts down mean comment on viral dance video
Mawra Hocane shares her ‘100-year-old’ photo
Mawra Hocane shares her ‘100-year-old’ photo
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.