Mawra Hocane shares her ‘100-year-old’ photo

Mawra Hocane has treated fans to a photo from her early days in entertainment.

Mawra is one of the most popular celebrities on social media and her Instagram following only proves it. She always has something exciting lined up for her seven million followers, be it collaborations with her star sister Uwra Hocane or hangouts with other celebrities, including Ameer Gilani.

Mawra has not only starred in a number of popular dramas but has played the lead in Bollywood too. In 2016, she featured in the romantic tragedy Sanam Teri Kasam.

After successful dramas, Mawra ventured into film with Jawani Phir Nahin Ani 2. But before bagging roles that made her one of the leading faces in television, Mawra worked as a VJ.

She has shared a photo from her early days and wondered how young she was when she started out.

“Hundred years ago… God!!!” wrote Mawra. “I must be 15 here.”

Photo: Instagram/Mawra Hocane

She expressed gratitude for her achievements as well.

Mawra and her sister Urwa are among the most popular celebrity sisters alongside Minal and Aiman Khan, Sajal and Saboor Aly.

She is starring in the continuing Qissa Meherbano Ka with Ahsan Khan, Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz and Mashal Khan.

