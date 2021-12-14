Maryam Nawaz records Junaid Safdar singing at wedding

Junaid Safdar is, once again, winning hearts for his singing on social media.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid tied the knot with Ayesha Saif Khan in August at the Lanesborough, London’s most expensive hotel. Despite being a private event, Junaid’s nikkah was in the news for weeks for its elaborate venue, his bride’s Sabyasachi ensemble, and his singing, which came as a surprise to many of his followers and celebrities.

Junaid confirmed the reports of his valima being held in Lahore by posting the invite on Instagram and he has been busy with the festivities ever since he arrived in Lahore two weeks ago.

Junaid’s mayun and mehndi were held in Islamabad over the weekend.

Although Junaid’s followers are no stranger to his singing skills, he has surprised everyone again with his version of Mein Tenu Samjhawan Ki by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Former prime minister and Junaid’s maternal grandfather Nawaz Sharif is expected to join the valima via video link from London.

Junaid’s baraat outfit has been designed by HSY.

