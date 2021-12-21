Mariam Ansari kicks off wedding festivities

Mariam Ansari is all set to continue the streak of celebrity weddings before 2021 ends.

Last week, Mariam kicked off her wedding festivities with a mayun, which was followed by a qawwali on Monday. She tied the knot with former cricketer Moin Khan’s son Owais Khan earlier in February.

Mariam’s brother Ali Ansari was seen dancing at the event too. He himself is set to tie the knot with actor Saboor, who is Sajal Ali’s sister.

Mariam is known for starring in popular dramas, including Aangan, Dillagi, Bharam and Susraal Mera.

There have been several big celebrity weddings in 2021 in Pakistan. The year kicked off with Bakhtawar Bhutt Zardari’s high-profile nuptials, followed by Usman Mukhtar’s wedding.

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, Mushk Kaleem and Nadir Zia were married in 2021 too.

