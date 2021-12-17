Friday, December 17, 2021  | 12 Jamadilawal, 1443
Entertainment

Mahira Khan, Mansha Pasha stun at star-studded gathering

Sarwat Gilani, Urwa Hocane were in attendance too

Posted: Dec 17, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago

Photo: Instagram

Top names from entertainment, fashion and music lit up “A Night to Remember” hosted by HUM Network President Sultana Siddiqui in Karachi.

The elaborate event was reportedly held to celebrate Sultana Siddiqui and Momina Duraid’s recent Sitara-e-Imtiaz and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, respectively. Mahira Khan, Mansha Pasha, Junaid Khan, Urwa Hocane, Bilal Ashraf, Ali Rehman Khan, Imran Ashraf, Sarwat Gilani and many others graced the gathering.

Photo: Instagram
Photo: Instagram
Photo: Instagram
Photo: Instagram

Mahira stood out in a blue sari and Mansha Pasha dazzled in a sparkling orange outfit.

Photo: Instagram
Photo: Instagram
Photo: Instagram
Photo: Instagram
Photo: Instagram
Photo: Instagram
Photo: Instagram
Photo: Instagram
Photo: Instagram
Photo: Instagram
Photo: Instagram
Photo: Instagram

Others who were in attendance included Adnan Siddiqui, Danish Nawaz and stylist Nabila.

Photo: Instagram
Photo: Instagram

Mahira Khan Mansha Pasha
 
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.