Mahira Khan, Mansha Pasha stun at star-studded gathering

Top names from entertainment, fashion and music lit up “A Night to Remember” hosted by HUM Network President Sultana Siddiqui in Karachi.

The elaborate event was reportedly held to celebrate Sultana Siddiqui and Momina Duraid’s recent Sitara-e-Imtiaz and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, respectively. Mahira Khan, Mansha Pasha, Junaid Khan, Urwa Hocane, Bilal Ashraf, Ali Rehman Khan, Imran Ashraf, Sarwat Gilani and many others graced the gathering.

Mahira stood out in a blue sari and Mansha Pasha dazzled in a sparkling orange outfit.

Others who were in attendance included Adnan Siddiqui, Danish Nawaz and stylist Nabila.

