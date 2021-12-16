Thursday, December 16, 2021  | 11 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Lost my Jannat: Imran Abbas’ mother passes away

He shared the news on Instagram

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Instagram/ Imran Abbas

TV and Film Actor Imran Abbas’ mother has passed away Wednesday.

Imran Abbas shared the news on his Instagram.

“Alwida Meri Maa.. I won’t be able to kiss these feet anymore,” said Abbas. “Lost my ‘Jannat’ today.”

The actor requested fans and family to pray for the departed soul and recite Surah-e-Fateha.

Sajal Aly, Shagufta Ejaz, Sunita Marshall, Sanam Jung and several actors offered condolences to Imran Abbas on the loss.

Indian comedian Gaurav Gera also offered his condolences to the actor.

Taking to Facebook, Imran shared the two tragedies of his life on the same day — December 15.

Earlier this year on Mothers Day, Abbas posted a photo showing himself kissing his mother’s feet and wrote: “I’m nothing without you, my jannat (paradise). May I keep kissing your feet till I am alive.”

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Abbas
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Date, venue, everything you need to know about Ranbir-Alia wedding
Date, venue, everything you need to know about Ranbir-Alia wedding
Lost my Jannat: Imran Abbas' mother passes away
Lost my Jannat: Imran Abbas’ mother passes away
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.