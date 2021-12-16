Lost my Jannat: Imran Abbas’ mother passes away

TV and Film Actor Imran Abbas’ mother has passed away Wednesday.

Imran Abbas shared the news on his Instagram.

“Alwida Meri Maa.. I won’t be able to kiss these feet anymore,” said Abbas. “Lost my ‘Jannat’ today.”

The actor requested fans and family to pray for the departed soul and recite Surah-e-Fateha.

Sajal Aly, Shagufta Ejaz, Sunita Marshall, Sanam Jung and several actors offered condolences to Imran Abbas on the loss.

Indian comedian Gaurav Gera also offered his condolences to the actor.

Taking to Facebook, Imran shared the two tragedies of his life on the same day — December 15.

Earlier this year on Mothers Day, Abbas posted a photo showing himself kissing his mother’s feet and wrote: “I’m nothing without you, my jannat (paradise). May I keep kissing your feet till I am alive.”

