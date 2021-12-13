Katrina Kaif’s wedding didn’t cost as much as you think

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding has come to an end but it is going to stay in the news for a while for many reasons.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9 after weeks of speculation and intense media coverage. The couple had kept the event under wraps and only confirmed their relationship after exchanging wedding vows in Jodhpur.

The festivities were held at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a sprawling resort originally owned by the Rajasthan royal family. It has two temples and a palace.

The wedding was attended by family and close friends. Since stars reportedly signed a non-disclosure agreement, none of them have shared photos from the event. A guest list circulating on social media suggested that Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan were among the stars invited to the “secret” wedding.

The couple is reported to have sold their wedding telecast rights for a whopping INR800 million to Amazon Prime.

Shortly after Katrina and Vicky posted photos from Six Senses Fort, speculation about how much the wedding cost took over social media. Katrina’s bridal lehenga designed by Sabyasachi is reportedly worth INR1.7 million ($9,800). The price of her jewellery from the same designer has not been mentioned anywhere yet but her engagement ring from Tiffany is reported to be worth INR700,000.

In the latest reports, Indian media has compared Katrina and Vicky’s wedding expenses to those of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, and Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Their destination weddings in Italy roughly cost more than INR700 million each in 2018 and 2017, respectively.

The Vickat affair, however, is nowhere close to these grand Bollywood weddings. The strictly private event, attended by 120 guests, reportedly cost the couple INR40 million. Given the elaborate festivities at Six Senses Fort, the figure may come as a surprise to many people.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding in 2018 had cost around INR40 million too.

Katrina and Vicky are expected to move into an apartment in the same building that houses Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

