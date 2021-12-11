Saturday, December 11, 2021  | 6 Jamadilawal, 1443
Katrina Kaif’s Sabyasachi bridal lehenga breaks the bank

Katrina and Vicky Kaushal were dressed by Sabyasachi at wedding

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
Posted: Dec 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago

Photo: Instagram/Katrina Kaif

The price tag on Katrina Kaif’s Sabyasachi bridal lehenga could take you to the cleaners.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot this week after weeks of speculation and intensive media coverage. They exchanged wedding vows at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a sprawling resort with two temples and a palace originally owned by the Rajasthan royal family.

The couple chose India’s most popular designer Sabyasachi for their big day. Katrina wore a red silk lehenga with traditional jewellery and Vicky opted for an ivory silk sherwani with an embroidered shawl.

According to reports by Indian media, Katrina’s embellished lehenga costs a whopping INR1.7 million ($9,800). Although Katrina paired her ensemble with jewellery from the same designer, her engagement ring came from Tiffany. Katrina wore a choker, matha patti, jhumkas and statement bangles by Sabyasachi.

The reports of Katrina and Vicky’s wedding started circulating in October. Neither Katrina nor Vicky broke silence on their wedding until this week when Katrina shared photos from the event on Instagram herself.

Katrina and Vicky were reportedly engaged in August. The rumours about them dating first surfaced in 2019. The couple was married in an elaborate but strictly private ceremony with a sangeet and Punjabi-style mehendi.

Katrina and Vicky are expected to move into a sea-facing mansion in the same building that houses power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. 

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

