Katrina Kaif’s expensive wedding gifts will blow you away

Done with the wedding? It’s time to unwrap the presents.

On Wednesday, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal made their first public appearance since tying the knot last week. Their wedding was one of the biggest celebrity affairs of 2021, held privately after weeks of speculation and intense media coverage.

Katrina and Vicky exchanged wedding vows at Six Senses Fort Barwara, which is a sprawling resort in Jodhpur with two temples and a palace. The festivities, attended by family and close friends, kicked off on December 4 and concluded on December 11, 2021.

The wedding reportedly cost INR40 million, which is nowhere near other big Bollywood weddings. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s destination wedding in Italy is said to have cost INR700 million in 2018. Similarly, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding made news for its megabudget, nearly INR1 billion, in 2017.

But the new supercouple seems to have received more than they spent on their wedding. According to reports by Indian media, Katrina and Vicky sold their wedding telecast rights to Amazon Prime for a whopping INR800 million. The reports were further fuelled when none of the guests shared photos from the event. Katrina and Vicky too have shared only a handful of pictures from their wedding.

As for wedding gifts, the latest reports suggest that Katrina and Vicky have received a Range Rover worth INR30 million from Salman Khan. Salman and Katrina have known each other for a long time and have appeared together in some of the biggest Bollywood films, including the Tiger series.

Katrina has reportedly received a diamond necklace worth INR20.5 million from Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan has gifted Vicky a BMW bike worth INR300,000.

The couple is set to host a grand reception before Christmas for fellow entertainers. Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan are among the many stars invited to the event.

