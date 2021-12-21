Tuesday, December 21, 2021  | 16 Jamadilawal, 1443
HOME > Entertainment

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share first photo from new home

They are now neighbours to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Posted: Dec 21, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have moved into their new home.

Fans first got to know where the newlyweds would take residence after Anushka Sharma posted a congratulatory message for Katrina and Vicky the day they tied the knot. 

“Congratulations to both of you beautiful people,” Anushka said. “Wishing you a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding. Also glad you are finally married so that you can now move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds.” 

Katrina and Vicky made their first public appearance on December 15 outside the airport. The couple then reportedly jet off for a brief honeymoon and returned to Mumbai last week.

In her latest Instagram story, Katrina has shared a hand-in-hand photo against a backdrop of the sea. The building that houses their apartment is located in Juhu, a posh neighborhood in Mumbai.

Katrina Kaif shares first view form home with Vicky
Photo: Instagram/Katrina Kaif

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9 after weeks of secrecy and intense media coverage. Their wedding was one of the biggest celebrity affairs of 2021, the telecast rights for which have reportedly been sold for INR800 million to Amazon Prime.

Katrina and Vicky have been linked since 2019. Although they never publicly confirmed their relationship until wedding, the two were often spotted together at award shows and celebrity gatherings. 

