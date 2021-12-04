Saturday, December 4, 2021  | 28 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal set unique protocol for wedding guests

They haven’t confirmed the reports yet

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Twitter

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have not confirmed the reports of their wedding but Indian media is organising the event anyway. 

Katrina and Vicky’s unconfirmed wedding is all over the internet. From the venue, designer to the guest list, you name it and Indian media has got it. The couple is expected to tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort with two temples and a palace, originally owned by the Rajasthan royal family.

The rumours of the pair’s wedding first started circulating on October 27. Then came the news that Katrina and Vicky have chosen Sabyasachi to design outfits for their big day. Sabyasachi has dressed Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Vidya Balan and other top faces from Bollywood at their wedding.

Although the two haven’t confirmed the reports, their fans are curious as to why neither Katrina nor Vicky has denied the rumours yet. A guest list circulating on social media suggests that Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are among the many celebrities invited to the “secret” wedding.

Katrina and Vicky have reportedly adopted the no-phone policy as well. Like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding in 2018, the guests will not be allowed phones inside the venue.

And according to the latest reports, the guests will be allotted a “confidential ID” to keep the affair private. No one will be allowed to enter the venue if they don’t have the code. 

The festivities will begin from December 7, 2021.

Whether or not these reports are true, they have created a lot of hype around this wedding. 

Earlier this week, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita revealed that she has not received the invite yet. 

Vicky Kaushal has appeared in several hit films, including Sanju, Raazi and Udi. His last release was Sardar Udham. Katrina was last seen in Sooryavanshi, which starred Akshay Kumar in the lead and featured special appearances by Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn. 

