Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal set for ‘big, fat Punjabi mehendi’

They have reportedly kicked off their wedding festivities

Posted: Dec 8, 2021
Posted: Dec 8, 2021

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have reportedly kicked off their wedding festivities with a sangeet ceremony.

Neither Katrina nor Vicky has confirmed the reports of their marriage but Indian media has gathered outside Six Senses Fort Barwara anyway. The unconfirmed wedding has taken Bollywood by a storm and fans are celebrating the event online with several hashtags such as #VickatKiShaadi and #KatrinaVickyWedding.

The videos that have emerged from Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort with two temples and a palace, show the venue all decked up with lights. Katrina and Vicky’s sangeet reportedly took place at the resort on Tuesday.

There was an impressive display of fireworks upon the couple’s arrival.

The reports of Katrina and Vicky’s wedding first started circulating in October, months after they were rumoured to have been engaged in a private ceremony.

A guest list floating online suggests that Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Neha Dhupia, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan, and others are invited to the event. A few of them have been photographed at the airport this week as well.  

Now according to the latest reports, Vicky and Katrina are all set to have a “big, fat Punjabi mehendi” today. The henna for the event reportedly cost INR100,000.

The couple is expected to adopt a no-phone policy at their wedding and the guests will be allotted a special code prior to the event.

The festivities are reported to last till December 12, 2021.

