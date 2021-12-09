Thursday, December 9, 2021  | 4 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal reportedly marrying today

Akshay Kumar spotted leaving for the wedding

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Twitter

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will reportedly tie the knot today in an elaborate but strictly private ceremony.

According to reports by Indian media, Katrina and Vicky kicked off their wedding festivities with a sangeet ceremony earlier this week. It was followed by a “big, fat Punjabi mehendi” on Wednesday.

Katrina and Vicky have yet not confirmed the reports of their wedding but according to sources close to the couple, they have sold their wedding telecast rights to Amazon Prime for a whopping INR800 million.

Akshay Kumar was photographed at the airport leaving for Jaipur to attend the wedding.

Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are among the many celebrities invited to the “secret” wedding. All guests are required to have the “special codes” allotted to them prior to the event or they will not be allowed inside the venue. They aren’t allowed mobile phones either.

The rumours of the Katrina and Vicky’s wedding first started circulating in October after reports of their engagement in August.

The event is being held at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Jaipur. The resort has two temples and a palace and was originally owned by the Rajasthan royal family. The couple has reportedly booked the resort from December 6 to December 11, 2021.

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita has confirmed that she hasn’t been invited to the event. 

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

FaceBook WhatsApp
Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
katrina kaif, vicky kaushal wedding
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch: Dananeer jamming with Hadiqa Kiani
Watch: Dananeer jamming with Hadiqa Kiani
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal set for ‘big, fat Punjabi mehendi’
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal set for ‘big, fat Punjabi mehendi’
Javed Iqbal trailer will leave you feeling uneasy
Javed Iqbal trailer will leave you feeling uneasy
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal reportedly marrying today
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal reportedly marrying today
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.