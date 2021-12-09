Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal reportedly marrying today

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will reportedly tie the knot today in an elaborate but strictly private ceremony.

According to reports by Indian media, Katrina and Vicky kicked off their wedding festivities with a sangeet ceremony earlier this week. It was followed by a “big, fat Punjabi mehendi” on Wednesday.

Katrina and Vicky have yet not confirmed the reports of their wedding but according to sources close to the couple, they have sold their wedding telecast rights to Amazon Prime for a whopping INR800 million.

Akshay Kumar was photographed at the airport leaving for Jaipur to attend the wedding.

Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are among the many celebrities invited to the “secret” wedding. All guests are required to have the “special codes” allotted to them prior to the event or they will not be allowed inside the venue. They aren’t allowed mobile phones either.

The rumours of the Katrina and Vicky’s wedding first started circulating in October after reports of their engagement in August.

The event is being held at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Jaipur. The resort has two temples and a palace and was originally owned by the Rajasthan royal family. The couple has reportedly booked the resort from December 6 to December 11, 2021.

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita has confirmed that she hasn’t been invited to the event.

