Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal receive ‘whopping’ offer for wedding video

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding festivities will kick off this week but neither of the two has confirmed the reports of their wedding yet.

If there is one event that has taken Bollywood by storm, it is Katrina and Vicky’s unconfirmed wedding. They have not confirmed the reports yet but fans are curious why they haven’t denied them either. The event is going viral with the hashtag #VickatWedding.

The rumours of their wedding started circulating in October, months after they were rumoured to have been engaged in a private ceremony. According to reports by Indian media, Katrina and Vicky’s wedding will take place at Six Senses Fort Barwara resort, which has two temples and a palace and was originally owned by the Rajasthan royal family.

A guest list doing the rounds on social media shows that Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are among the many celebrities invited to the “secret” wedding. Guests will be allowed to enter the venue only if they have “special codes” allotted to them prior to the event.

According to latest developments, an OTT platform has shown interest in streaming the event online. They have reportedly offered the couple INR1 billion for exclusive coverage.

Katrina and Vicky have opted for a no-phone policy at their wedding. It was previously adopted by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in 2018.Vicky Kaushal has appeared in several hit films, including Sanju, Raazi and Udi. His last release was Sardar Udham.

Katrina was last seen in Sooryavanshi, which starred Akshay Kumar in the lead and featured special appearances by Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.

