Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal make first public appearance

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal treated fans to their first public appearance together since tying the knot.

Katrina and Vicky’s wedding was one of the most-talked about celebrity affairs of 2021. They tied the knot on December 9 after weeks of intense media coverage and made their relationship official by sharing photos from their wedding on Instagram.

Katrina and Vicky’s wedding stretched over a week with five elaborate events: sangeet, haldi, mehndi, baraat and reception. The festivities were held at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a sprawling resort with two temples and a palace, originally owned by the Rajasthan royal family. The guests were not allowed mobile phones inside the venue and they had reportedly signed an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) prior to the event.

The couple made their first public appearance on Wednesday, December 15. They waved to a huge number of fans waiting for them outside the airport.

According to latest reports, the couple is expected to hold a grand reception for fellow entertainers. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan are some of the big Bollywood names who have reportedly been requested to cancel their packed schedules for the reception.

Since there has been a surge in Omicron cases in Mumbai, the guests have been asked to submit reports of their RT PCR tests prior to the event.

The reception is expected to take place before Christmas, December 25, 2021.

