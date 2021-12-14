Kareena Kapoor’s house sealed in Mumbai

Kareena Kapoor Khan has landed in trouble after testing positive for coronavirus.

On Monday, Kareena Kapoor and her friend Amrita Arora announced that they contracted coronavirus.

“I have tested positive for Covid,” Kareena informed her followers on Instagram. “I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols.”

Kareena requested everyone who came in contact with her to get tested.

“My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms.”

Kareena hoped she would recover soon.

A few hours later, however, the BMC sealed Kareena’s residence for reportedly violating the coronavirus guidelines. According to a tweet by ANI, Kareena has not provided proper information to the authority yet.

“She has not given proper information yet but our officers are trying to find out how many people came in contact with her.”

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan & Amrita Arora tested positive for #COVID19. Both of them had violated COVID norms & attended several parties. BMC has ordered people, who came in contact with the two actors, to undergo RT-PCR test: BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation)



(File pic) pic.twitter.com/wKqoqgFM4x — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2021

The BMC then confirmed the reports in a statement.

“Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested positive for Covid-19,” it stated. “Both of them had violated Covid norms and attended several parties. BMC has ordered people, who came in contact with the two actors, to undergo RT-PCR test.”

Kareena’s representative remarked that she has been “extremely responsible” through the lockdown and follows all guidelines.

“Unfortunately, this time she and Amrita Arora contracted COVID at an intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catch up,” the representative said. “It wasn’t a big party as being reported. Among that group, there was one person who seemed unwell and was coughing, and who eventually passed it on. This person should have been responsible enough to not attend the dinner and put others at risk.”

There has been no comment on the reports of violation from Kareena herself.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and watch live on YouTube



